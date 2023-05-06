Bam Adebayo be on the court for the Miami Heat at 3:30 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 2, Adebayo produced 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 111-105 loss against the Knicks.

We're going to examine Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 15.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 28.5 32.8 26.5 PR 25.5 29.6 22.8



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

