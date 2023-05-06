The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .515, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 26 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Verdugo has an RBI in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 63.6% of his games this year (21 of 33), he has scored, and in five of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings