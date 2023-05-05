The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Suns 97-87 on Monday when they last played. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-leading 39 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Devin Booker notched 35 points in the loss for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have been putting up 114.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets are posting 113.1 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points than their season average (115.8).

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 224.5

