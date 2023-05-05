Oddsmakers have set player props for Rafael Devers and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 31 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .240/.301/.558 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 32-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.224 WHIP ranks 41st, and 11.3 K/9 ranks eighth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Apr. 29 6.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 3 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 18 5.0 8 4 4 5 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 12 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 vs. Reds Apr. 7 5.1 5 2 2 5 3

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has 31 hits with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .326/.413/.611 on the season.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

