Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) will host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (19-14) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, May 5, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (3-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (2-2, 6.75 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Phillies have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Philadelphia has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

