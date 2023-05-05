The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting J.T. Realmuto to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .464 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .274 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 195 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.339 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Sale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Dylan Dodd 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright

