Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Smart, in his most recent game, had 15 points in a 121-87 win over the 76ers.

Now let's dig into Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 4.5 6.3 4.6 PRA 20.5 20.9 24.4 PR 15.5 14.6 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Smart's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per contest, sixth in the league.

The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

