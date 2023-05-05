Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) match up at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics beat the 76ers, 121-87, on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown poured in a team-high 25 points for the Celtics, and Tobias Harris had 16 for the 76ers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|23
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Derrick White
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|23
|8.1
|4.4
|0.5
|0.9
|2.5
|Jaylen Brown
|20.8
|4.1
|2.6
|1
|0.3
|2.3
|Derrick White
|13.8
|3.2
|3.6
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|Marcus Smart
|12.7
|3.4
|4
|1
|0.3
|1.6
|Al Horford
|6.2
|6.4
|3
|0.8
|2.1
|1.4
