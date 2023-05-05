How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 up next.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).
- In home games, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
