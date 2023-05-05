Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (49.3%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.
