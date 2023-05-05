Al Horford be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his last game (May 3 win against the 76ers) produced five points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.6 PRA -- 19 18.1 PR 13.5 16 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

