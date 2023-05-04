On Thursday, Triston Casas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .157 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), Casas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Casas has driven home a run in six games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
