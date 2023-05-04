On Thursday, Reese McGuire (.269 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .327.

In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings