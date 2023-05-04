You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Verdugo and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox before their matchup at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday at Fenway Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has recorded 41 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .315/.382/.515 so far this year.

Verdugo will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .226/.290/.524 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gausman has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 7.0 6 0 0 13 1 at Yankees Apr. 23 7.0 3 0 0 11 0 at Astros Apr. 17 4.2 7 8 7 5 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 12 8.0 5 3 3 11 0 at Royals Apr. 6 6.0 4 0 0 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has six doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .317/.393/.512 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Red Sox May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 15 doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 21 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .364/.453/.636 on the season.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.