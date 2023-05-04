On Thursday, May 4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (18-13) visit Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (18-14) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Red Sox have +150 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (0-1, 6.57 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+290)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

