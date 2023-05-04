Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4 features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +155 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-180).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-180)
|Panthers (+155)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have won 58.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-29).
- Toronto is 19-15 (winning 55.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- The Maple Leafs have a 64.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 12 of the 24 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has gone 5-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 39.2% chance to win.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In Toronto's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- During the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Maple Leafs offense's 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total one time in its last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.