Jarren Duran -- hitting .417 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 4 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .400 with 10 doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 13 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Duran has driven in a run in seven games this year (43.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings