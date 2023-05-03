Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Triston Casas and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .128 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In nine of 26 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this year (19.2%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
