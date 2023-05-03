Triston Casas and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .128 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In nine of 26 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this year (19.2%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
