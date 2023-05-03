Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 3, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .317/.381/.524 on the season.
- Verdugo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has recorded 27 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He has a .227/.293/.538 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Manoah Stats
- Alek Manoah (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Manoah has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 78th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8.0) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|4
|at Yankees
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 16
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|5
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 11
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|at Royals
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .339/.382/.543 slash line on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has 40 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .374/.460/.654 so far this year.
- Chapman enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with six doubles, six walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
