The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .317/.381/.524 on the season.

Verdugo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 27 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He has a .227/.293/.538 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Manoah Stats

Alek Manoah (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Manoah has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 78th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8.0) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 7 4 at Yankees Apr. 22 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 vs. Rays Apr. 16 4.2 9 7 7 5 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 11 4.1 4 3 3 3 5 at Royals Apr. 5 7.0 1 0 0 5 4

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .339/.382/.543 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 40 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .374/.460/.654 so far this year.

Chapman enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with six doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

