Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) will visit Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (17-14) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +120. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-1, 4.88 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (1-2, 5.11 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 12 (63.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 9-3 (75%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 6-3 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won four of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

