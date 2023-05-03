How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman head into the third of a four-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 44 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks second in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored 176 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.354 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Pivetta has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Pivetta will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Bryce Elder
