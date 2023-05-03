The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman head into the third of a four-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 44 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks second in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 176 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.354 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Pivetta has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Pivetta will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Bryce Elder

