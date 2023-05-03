The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)

76ers (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (217)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 8 or more (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

