The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Lakers sport a 40-39-3 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 21-19-1 against the spread compared to the 12-18-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, putting up 118.9 points per game (second-best).

With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.

The Warriors are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in three-pointers (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.5%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers (accounting for 61.5% of the team's baskets) and 47.9% from beyond the arc (38.5%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.6).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

