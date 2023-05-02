Bo Bichette rides a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (18-11) game versus the Boston Red Sox (16-14) whose Alex Verdugo has also homered in two consecutive games. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) for the Blue Jays and Tanner Houck (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .258 batting average against him.

Houck has one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (4-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

