Bo Bichette and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 40 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 169 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.358 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker

