Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (16-14) going head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-1).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule