On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: TBS

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 27 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .235 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 127th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).

He has homered in 31.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has an RBI in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings