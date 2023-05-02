On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Wong has driven home a run in four games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games.
  • In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.