Christian Arroyo -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has four doubles and four walks while hitting .246.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 20.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings