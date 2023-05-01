The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .133.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in nine games this season (36.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 21st in WHIP (1.081), and 30th in K/9 (9.4).
