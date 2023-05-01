After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .311 with four doubles and two walks.
  • McGuire has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
