On Monday, May 1, Matt Chapman's Toronto Blue Jays (18-10) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (15-14) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Red Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.75 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 12, or 70.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total one time.

The Red Sox have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

