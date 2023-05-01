Monday's game between the Boston Red Sox (15-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (18-10) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (2-3) to the mound, while Corey Kluber (1-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream:

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (163 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule