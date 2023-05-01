Malcolm Brogdon will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon had 17 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-120 win against the Hawks.

Below, we dig into Brogdon's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.9 16.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.4 PRA 19.5 22.8 24.1 PR 16.5 19.1 19.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

Brogdon is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

