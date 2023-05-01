The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (27.6%).
  • In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (24.1%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
