Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (27.6%).
- In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this season (24.1%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
