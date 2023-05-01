Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 128-120 win over the Hawks, Brown put up 32 points.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 33.4 PR 30.5 33.5 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.