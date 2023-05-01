After batting .405 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has nine doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .396.

Duran is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 84.6% of his 13 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Duran has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

