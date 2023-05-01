Devils vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The New Jersey Devils ready for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the New York Rangers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Devils in this decisive matchup, assigning them -120 odds on the moneyline against the Rangers (+100).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Devils vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils are 39-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New Jersey has a 37-22 record (winning 62.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Devils have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- New York has gone 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Devils vs. Rangers Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey's past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Devils are ranked eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.0 goals.
- The Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.