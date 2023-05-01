Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|213.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 7.0 more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|1-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
