In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

