The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9)

76ers (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this year, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 record of the Sixers.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 9 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been shining at both ends of the court this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

