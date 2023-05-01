The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with at least two hits 11 times (37.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo has had an RBI in 12 games this year (41.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 65.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 21st in WHIP (1.081), and 30th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.