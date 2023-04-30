Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bertuzzi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In 11 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bertuzzi has a point in 28 of 50 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 21 of 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Bertuzzi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 50 Games 10 30 Points 11 8 Goals 6 22 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.