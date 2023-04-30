On Sunday, April 30, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (14-14) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (13-14) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (1-2, 8.22 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Red Sox's matchup versus the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to take down the Guardians with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 13 times and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.