Pavel Zacha Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Zacha in the Bruins-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zacha Season Stats Insights
- Zacha has averaged 16:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +26).
- In 18 of 82 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Zacha has a point in 46 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.
- Zacha has an assist in 33 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.
- Zacha has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|82
|Games
|13
|57
|Points
|6
|21
|Goals
|1
|36
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.