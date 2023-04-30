Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|228.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 58 times.
- The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 238.8, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Kings have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
- Sacramento has a record of 31-14, a 68.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 55.6% chance to win.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a point total above 228.5 points.
- The average total for Golden State's games this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Golden State has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|58
|70.7%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
|Warriors
|59
|72%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.
- Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-23-0) than it does on the road (27-14-0).
- The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0).
- The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.
- Golden State has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 34-12 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-37
|27-24
|40-42
|Warriors
|39-43
|10-13
|45-37
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
