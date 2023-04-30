Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (25.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
