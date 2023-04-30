David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Does a wager on Pastrnak interest you? Our stats and information can help.

David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +34.

Pastrnak has a goal in 50 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 12 times.

In 69 of 82 games this season, Pastrnak has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Pastrnak goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 13 112 Points 10 61 Goals 8 51 Assists 2

