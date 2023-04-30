Christian Arroyo -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .226 with three doubles and three walks.

In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 22 games this year.

In four games this year (18.2%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

