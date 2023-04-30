The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is knotted up 3-3. Bookmakers give the Bruins -225 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+190).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 79.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (61-16).

Boston has a 24-8 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In Boston's past 10 games, it went over once.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 174 (just 2.1 per game).

They have a league-pacing goal differential of +127 this season.

